Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,875 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 602,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,041,631. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.