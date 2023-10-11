Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

