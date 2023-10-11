Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,407 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

