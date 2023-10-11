Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 947 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.48. 39,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,173. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average of $272.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

