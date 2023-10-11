Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,204 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 3,580,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,925. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

