Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $26.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.55. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.