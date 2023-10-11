Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.
