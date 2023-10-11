Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

