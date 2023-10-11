Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 26,075 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,884,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.