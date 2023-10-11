Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.35. The company had a trading volume of 85,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,617. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.