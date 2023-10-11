Financial Counselors Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,623. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

