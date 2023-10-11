Financial Counselors Inc. Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 424,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 8,306,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

