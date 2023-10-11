Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

