Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.32. 106,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

