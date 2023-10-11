Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 12,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,030. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.