Financial Survey: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $1.77, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 6.76 -$42.12 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $1.08 billion 1.01 -$572.91 million ($1.05) -1.60

Bridger Aerospace Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -29.76% MultiPlan -68.99% -9.26% -2.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.