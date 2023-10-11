FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 55,729 shares.The stock last traded at $74.92 and had previously closed at $74.91.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

