Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Decreased by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises 6.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.16% of Floor & Decor worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 202,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

