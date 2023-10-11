Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stake Decreased by Syncona Portfolio Ltd

Syncona Portfolio Ltd reduced its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,531,112 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics makes up 5.7% of Syncona Portfolio Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Syncona Portfolio Ltd owned 33.79% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRLN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 18,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $3.41. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.