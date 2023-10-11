GAM Holding AG Buys 25,226 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.