GAM Holding AG Buys 47,600 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.04. 864,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,036. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.