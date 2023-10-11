GAM Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.92. 87,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,365. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $219.55 and a one year high of $348.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

