GAM Holding AG Cuts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,418 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VMW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.94. 397,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

