GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. 683,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,990. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

