GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,510 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $6,051,530. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

