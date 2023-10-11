GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

