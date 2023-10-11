GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170,140 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

