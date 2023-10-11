GAM Holding AG Has $11.12 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.