GAM Holding AG Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.77. 237,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,852. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

