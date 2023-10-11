GAM Holding AG Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 176,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

