GAM Holding AG Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 291,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 217,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049,106. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

