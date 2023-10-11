GAM Holding AG Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $352,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 211,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,457. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.