GAM Holding AG Invests $6.40 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.13. 381,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.30. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

