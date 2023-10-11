GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Markel Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,478.15. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,298. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,102.22 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,488.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,399.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

