GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,457 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

MOS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,055. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

