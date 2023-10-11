GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,850 shares of company stock worth $26,160,929. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

