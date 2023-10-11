GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,410 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,479. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $206.16 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.52.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

