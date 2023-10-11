GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.43. 899,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

