GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 495,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,991. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

