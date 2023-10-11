GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170,140 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 290,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

