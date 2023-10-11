GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,457 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 602,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

