GAM Holding AG Sells 107 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.90. 211,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,457. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

