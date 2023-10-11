GAM Holding AG Sells 116,089 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,089 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Infosys Stock Down 0.6 %

INFY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 5,390,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,996. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.