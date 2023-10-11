GAM Holding AG Sells 117 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $125.29. The stock had a trading volume of 683,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

