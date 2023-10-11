GAM Holding AG Sells 16,032 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

