GAM Holding AG Sells 26 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ELV traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $450.11. The stock had a trading volume of 240,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,778. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.