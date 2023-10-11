GAM Holding AG Sells 26 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.11. 240,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,778. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.95 and a 200-day moving average of $456.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

