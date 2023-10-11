GAM Holding AG Sells 3,310 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. 615,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,912. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -351.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,718,752.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,371 shares of company stock valued at $99,765,683 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

