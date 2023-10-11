GAM Holding AG Sells 48 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $253.71. The stock had a trading volume of 697,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.25 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

