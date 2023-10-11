GAM Holding AG Sells 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 569,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

